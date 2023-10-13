The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Oct 13, 2023
Fire and smoke in Gaza City, students in Manila evacuate due to an earthquake, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Fire and smoke rising above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on Oct 13, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. The United Nations was informed that Israel had ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to relocate to the south of the territory within 24 hours.
PHOTO: AFP
Columbia University students participating in a rally and vigil in support of Israel in response to a neighbouring student rally in support of Palestine at the university on Oct 12 in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
Students gather outdoors after evacuating from their school building in Manila on Oct 13 after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck about 100 kilometres south of the Philippine capital.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors looking at the new digital exhibition 'Destination Cosmos - An Infinite Journey' at the former gas plant Phoenix West in Dortmund, Germany on Oct 12.
PHOTO: AFP
Climate activists attending a march to demand climate and debt justice on the fourth day of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, in Marrakech, Morocco, Oct 12.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A skydiver waving Spain's flag attends a military parade to mark Spain's National Day, in Madrid, Spain, Oct 12.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People gathering and lighting candles to show solidarity with Israel and remember the victims following an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, at Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct 12.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mexican citizens repatriated from Israel looking out the windows of a Mexican Air Force plane as they land at the Santa Lucia Military Base, in Santa Lucia, Mexico, Oct 11
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi performing rituals and Pooja (Hindu prayer) at the Parvati Kund in Uttarakhand, India, Oct 12.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People having a barbecue as they experience what life was like in ancient times during a prehistoric culture festival at the remains of the Prehistoric Settlement Site, where visitors can learn about life in the Neolithic era, in the Gangdong Ward in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 13.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
