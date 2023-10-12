Today in Pictures, Oct 12, 2023

Buddhist monks playing drums in Dharamsala, an Israeli army self-propelled howitzer near Gaza in southern Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
Buddhist monks playing drums during morning prayers at Gyuto Monastery in Dharamsala, India on Oct 11. PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer firing rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct 11. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air, and sea assault by the Gaza-based militant group. PHOTO: AFP
Buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on Oct 11. PHOTO: AFP
Shells from Israeli bombardment landing in the water in the Gaza City seaport on Oct 11, on the fifth day of ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel. PHOTO: AFP
Russia's Andrey Rublev hitting a return to US's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China on Oct 11. PHOTO: AFP
A fireworks display by United Kingdom's team light up the sky near the Macau Tower shorefront during the 31st Macau International Fireworks Contest, in Macau on Oct 11. PHOTO: AFP
US singer Taylor Swift arriving for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California, US on Oct 11. PHOTO: AFP
Woman walking past the front of an old derelict building in Monrovia, Liberia on Oct 11. PHOTO: AFP
A refugee child standing by the fence at the first reception center for refugees in Giessen, Germany, Oct 11,. PHOTO: REUTERS
Refugee children playing at the kindergarten in the first reception center for refugees in Giessen, Germany, Oct 11. PHOTO: REUTERS

