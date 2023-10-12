The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 12, 2023
Buddhist monks playing drums in Dharamsala, an Israeli army self-propelled howitzer near Gaza in southern Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ipqK
Buddhist monks playing drums during morning prayers at Gyuto Monastery in Dharamsala, India on Oct 11.
PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer firing rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct 11. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air, and sea assault by the Gaza-based militant group.
PHOTO: AFP
Buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on Oct 11.
PHOTO: AFP
Shells from Israeli bombardment landing in the water in the Gaza City seaport on Oct 11, on the fifth day of ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel.
PHOTO: AFP
Russia's Andrey Rublev hitting a return to US's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China on Oct 11.
PHOTO: AFP
A fireworks display by United Kingdom's team light up the sky near the Macau Tower shorefront during the 31st Macau International Fireworks Contest, in Macau on Oct 11.
PHOTO: AFP
US singer Taylor Swift arriving for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California, US on Oct 11.
PHOTO: AFP
Woman walking past the front of an old derelict building in Monrovia, Liberia on Oct 11.
PHOTO: AFP
A refugee child standing by the fence at the first reception center for refugees in Giessen, Germany, Oct 11,.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Refugee children playing at the kindergarten in the first reception center for refugees in Giessen, Germany, Oct 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top