Today in Pictures, Oct 11, 2023

People visiting the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China’s Zhang Zhizhen in action during the Shanghai Masters, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
People visiting the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on Oct 10. PHOTO: AFP
China's Zhang Zhizhen in action during his round of 16 match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the Shanghai Masters at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China on Oct 10. PHOTO: REUTERS
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee playing football during practice at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India on Oct 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman crossing the road during hazy conditions along Sin Ming Ave at 7.40am on Oct 11. The 24-hour PSI as of 7.40am in the central is 85. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Afghan residents clearing debris of damaged houses after earthquake in Nayeb Rafi village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on Oct 10. PHOTO: AFP
People attending a candlelight vigil for remembrance and solidarity with Israel in front of the Monument of the Salvation of the Bulgarian Jews in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct 10. PHOTO: REUTERS
Flame and smoke rising over Lebanon as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel on Oct 10. PHOTO: REUTERS
Italy's Jannik Sinner hitting a return to US's Ben Shelton in their men's singles match during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on Oct 10. PHOTO: AFP
Artists in costumes presenting an artificial five-meter tall elephant to promote the upcoming opera show 'AIDA - The Arena Opera Spectacle' in Berlin, Germany, Oct 10. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A visitor standing in the light during the UVA Synchronicity exhibit during Frieze Week in London, Britain, Oct 10. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

