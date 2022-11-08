The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 8, 2022
Giant cutouts of players erected by football fans in India, Solar panels at a parking lot at the headquarters of Korea Electric Power Corp in South Korea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/wjrQ
Fans wave flags next to the giant cutouts of players from Brazil's Neymar (L), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Argentine Lionel Messi, erected by football fans in river Cherupuzha at Kozhikode in India's Kerala state on November 7, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament.
AFP
Solar panels at a parking lot at the headquarters of Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco) in Naju, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Bloomberg
Devotees light traditional oil lamps as they celebrate the Hindu festival of 'Dev Deepawali' outside a temple in Hyderabad on November 7, 2022.
AFP
Workers clean used iPhones at an operations centre of Belong Inc, a unit of trading house Itochu Corp that sells used phones and tablets online, in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan October 27, 2022.
REUTERS
Fans line the streets of downtown to watch the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
AFP
Members of the Taliban sit next to the tomb of late Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar, at Omarzo in Suri district of Zabul province on November 7, 2022. - The Taliban on November 6 revealed the final resting place of the movement's founder, Mullah Omar, whose death and burial they kept secret for years. Rumours surrounding Omar's health and whereabouts circulated for years after the Taliban were kicked out of power in 2001 by a US-led invasion, and they only admitted in April 2015 that he had died two years earlier.
AFP
A view of shipping containers from the border wall on the frontier with Mexico in Cochise County, Arizona, U.S. November 6, 2022.
REUTERS
Palestinian horsemen show off their skills during a traditional wedding ceremony in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2022.
AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
