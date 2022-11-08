Today in Pictures, Nov 8, 2022

Members of the Taliban sit next to the tomb of late Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar, at Omarzo in Suri district of Zabul province on November 7, 2022. - The Taliban on November 6 revealed the final resting place of the movement's founder, Mullah Omar, whose death and burial they kept secret for years. Rumours surrounding Omar's health and whereabouts circulated for years after the Taliban were kicked out of power in 2001 by a US-led invasion, and they only admitted in April 2015 that he had died two years earlier.

AFP