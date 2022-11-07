Today in Pictures, Nov 7, 2022

Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) aerobatic flight team "Blue Impulse" performs during an International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, Nov 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nuns watch from windows as people demonstrate for peace and against Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a protest, in Rome, Italy, Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Horsemen play Kokpar, a traditional game between two teams competing to throw a dummy of a goat into a scoring circle, during the championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers detain a climate activist during a protest against environmental pollution from aviation, at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, in Schiphol, Netherlands Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A runner high fives spectators during the TCS New York City Marathon in the United States, Nov 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A soldier stands guard as runners compete during the Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China, Nov 6, 2022. The Beijing Marathon resumed after a two year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants were limited and were required to follow strict COVID-19 protocols before being able to join the race. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Egyptian tradional dancers perform the 'Tanoura' dance during a street performance in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A crew member of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford waves the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship flag as driver Joey Logano celebrates with a burnout after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov 6, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona., United States. AFP
Syrian opposition fighters fire artillery at pro-government forces from a position in the northwestern Idlib province, on Nov 6, 2022, in retaliation for deadly shelling earlier in the day. AFP
People opposing the government of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo face the police during a demonstration to demand his resignation in Lima, on Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple with oil lamps, praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants wearing historical costumes ride their high-wheel bicycles during the annual penny farthing race in Prague, Czech Republic, Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Physicist Igor Zhuk, 70-years-old, wearing his headlamp during a power cut in his building, in the north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Nov 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

