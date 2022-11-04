The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 4, 2022
The rebirth of the “world’s largest organ, Pope Francis arrives in Bahrain and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Organist Dylan David Shaw plays the Midmer-Losh pipe organ "Poseidon", the world's-largest pipe organ at the Boardwalk Hall Auditorium in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 26, 2022. - The tune of Bach's famous toccata rises in a monumental, vibrant sound in every corner of the auditorium. In Atlantic City, on the east coast of the United States, "the world's largest organ" is coming back to life, thanks to the people behind the scenes.
AFP
Pope Francis (L) speaks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa (R) during their meeting in Awali, south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on November 3, 2022.
AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks out ahead of his round of 16 match against Russia's Karen Khachanov.
REUTERS
Newly manufactured 50p coins featuring the portrait of Britain's King Charles III are pictured at The Royal Mint in Pontyclun, Wales, Britain, October 27, 2022.
REUTERS
Robin Seidl of Austria (L) in action against Mathias Berntsen of Norway (R) during the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour in Cape Town, South Africa, 03 November 2022. 1000 cubic meters of beach sand were used to construct the courts on Cape Town's iconic Grand Parade. The Beach Pro Tour is the worldwide professional beach volleyball tour organised by Volleyball World and the FIVB.
EPA
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group G - Slavia Prague v Sivasspor - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - November 3, 2022.
REUTERS
Pattanan Mumklang's mother Kanitha Koonthawee, 28, and grandmother Saowanee Donchot, 52, scatter the ashes of Pattanan Mumklang (known as "Model"), 4, who was killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in the town of Uthai Sawan, into the sea at the Royal Navy base in Sattahip, in Chonburi province, Thailand, October 24, 2022.
REUTERS
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York on November 3, 2022.
AFP
Soldiers build razor wire fence on Poland's border with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad near Bolcie, Poland November 3, 2022.
REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
