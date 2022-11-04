Today in Pictures, Nov 4, 2022

Organist Dylan David Shaw plays the Midmer-Losh pipe organ "Poseidon", the world's-largest pipe organ at the Boardwalk Hall Auditorium in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 26, 2022. - The tune of Bach's famous toccata rises in a monumental, vibrant sound in every corner of the auditorium. In Atlantic City, on the east coast of the United States, "the world's largest organ" is coming back to life, thanks to the people behind the scenes.

AFP