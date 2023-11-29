The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 29, 2023
A wooden structure of the new spire has been added to the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Cambodian Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ifZf
A person takes a photograph at dusk of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral with the wooden structure of the new spire in place during reconstruction work, in Paris on Nov 29. This spire is being reconstructed to be identical to the original one, destroyed in the fire of April 15, 2019, with the cathedral set to be reopened at the end of 2024.
PHOTO : AFP
Participants row their dragon boats during the Cambodian Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh on Nov 28.
PHOTO : AFP
Afghan youth play volleyball in Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on Nov 28.
PHOTO : AFP
Ambulances carrying rescued workers leave after emergency and rescue teams safely brought out all 41 trapped workers from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on Nov 28.
PHOTO : AFP
A protester walks near burning tyres in the occupied West Bank on Nov 27, ahead of an expected release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israel's prison authority said that 33 Palestinian prisoners had been released "during the night" under the terms of a truce deal that returned hostages from the Gaza Strip.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view shows the destruction caused by Israeli strikes in Wadi Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip on Nov 28 amid a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas. Israel and Hamas embarked on a two-day extension on Nov 28.
PHOTO : AFP
Palestinians fleeing the north walk along the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on Nov 28.
PHOTO : AFP
Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's Slovak defender Milan Skriniar during the Uefa Champions League Group F match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on Nov 28.
PHOTO : AFP
The snow-capped Etna spews hot lava, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, on Nov 27. One of Europe's most active and tallest volcanos has erupted again on Nov 25.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
