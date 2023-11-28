Today in Pictures, Nov 28, 2023

A surfer leaping off his surfboard while surfing at Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, California, U.S., a woman saying a prayer during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
A surfer leaping off his surfboard while surfing at Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, California, U.S., Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman saying a prayer while holding a Krathong, a floating basket made with leaves and flowers, before placing them in a park's lagoon during the Loy Krathong festival, held as a symbolic apology and to express gratitude to the goddess of the river for the water, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker with his dog, walking at a solar park covered with snow at Gracke e Vjeter, Kosovo Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker removing snow from the roof of a building next to a church following a heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue operations continuing into the evening, where workers got trapped in a tunnel construction collapse in Uttarkashi, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man standing at Petra tou Romiou (Romios' Stone) beach, which according to myth is the birthplace of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty, near Paphos, Cyprus Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
View of the seafront and collapsed road following the erosion caused by high tides and wind at Parkfield Holiday Park in Lowestoft, Britain, Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A devotee taking a dip inside the sacred pond at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru in New Delhi, India, on Nov 27, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Devotees visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in New Delhi on Nov27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians transporting belongings in Gaza City on Nov 27, 2023, on the fourth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas. PHOTO: AFP

