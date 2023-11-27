Today in Pictures, Nov 27, 2023

A man taking his dog for a walk along snow-covered fields in southern Germany, Palestinians spending time on a beach in the central Gaza Strip and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
A man taking his dog for a walk along snow-covered fields near the small Bavarian village of Alling, southern Germany, on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians spending time on a beach during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip Nov 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrating after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia competing in the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, Spain on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An aerobatic team performing ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
The temple of Apollo with the snowy mountainous Corinthia in the background, Corinth, Greece on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A multiple exposure photograph of the Italian Matteo Arnaldi in action against the Australian Alexei Popyrin during their singles match of the 2023 Davis Cup Final in Malaga, Spain on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
South Korea's Lee Hae-in performing in the gala exhibition during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Kadoma city, Osaka Prefecture, Japan on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
The snow-capped Etna spewing hot lava, near Catania, Sicily island, Italy on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Monkeys climbing onto tourists during the annual Monkey Festival in Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top