Today in Pictures, Nov 24, 2023

A visitor looking at the Isleworth Mona Lisa during an exhibition in Turin, Italy, cars making their way during snowfall in Dalian, in China's northeastern Liaoning province and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A visitor looking at the Isleworth Mona Lisa during the exhibition "Leonardo Da Vinci - La Prima Monna Lisa" (The First Mona Lisa) at the Palazzo della Promotrice delle Belle Arti in Turin, Italy on Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Cars making their way during snowfall in Dalian, in China's northeastern Liaoning province on Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Soldiers from the Brigade of Gurkhas marching off the Parade Ground following a passing out ceremony at Catterick Garrison near Richmond, Britain, Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Israeli soldiers standing on a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Riot police walking next to a burning police vehicle, near the scene of a suspected stabbing that left few children injured in Dublin, Ireland, Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People holding on to plants as they wade through flood waters after they were displaced following heavy rains in Garsen, Tana Delta within Tana River county, Kenya Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors riding on a carousel at the seasonal fairground in the Tuileries Gardens in central Paris on Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Entrants preparing for their performances in the second round of the junior category during the first edition of the Budapest Ballet Grand Prix in the National Dance Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, Nov 22, 2023 PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A nun taking a video as a Christmas tree arrives in St. Peter's Square ahead of the festive season at the Vatican, Nov 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Po balloon from the film, Kung Fu Panda, participating in the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, Nov 23, 2023. The annual parade features floats and giant helium-filled character balloons led down the street by teams of people. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

