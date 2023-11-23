The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 23, 2023
Japanese supporters dancing with Israeli soldiers in southern Israel, newly-arrived Rohingya refugees resting on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/ixXJ
Japanese supporters dancing with Israeli soldiers in an effort to raise morale, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees resting on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province on Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A plane flying past the London Eye in London, Britain, Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Vapor rising from the cooling towers of the lignite-fired Jaenschwalde Power Plant near the village of Jaenschwalde, eastern Germany on Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An image composed of the integration of 1 hour of photographic exposures shows the Horsehead Nebula, located in the Orion constellation about 1,500 light years from Earth seen from the Cantabrian town of La Hayuela, Spain, Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking to their flight gates ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An explosion during Israeli air strikes over Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourist visiting the Taj Mahal amid heavy smog conditions in Agra, India on Nov 23, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi at the South American qualifiers during the Brazil vs Argentina match at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walking near Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) on the first snowy day of the year in Kyiv, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
