Today in Pictures, Nov 20, 2023

Giant swing in Ukraine, Hot Air Balloon Festival in Mexico, The Great Ethiopian Run and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
People sitting on a giant swing in Ukraine on Nov 19, 2023, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The swing, made from solid wooden logs and standing at a height of 12.3 meters, has a foundation that is 3.5 meters deep. Capable of accommodating two or three people simultaneously, it has been registered in the National Register of Records of Ukraine as the highest swing in the country PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hot air balloons flying during the third day of the 21st International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Mexico on Nov 19, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Runners waiting for the start of the 23rd edition of the Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa on Nov 19, 2023. The Great Ethiopian Run is an annual international road running event taking place in the Ethiopian capital. The vibrant and colourful popular race has become the biggest road race in Africa. PHOTO: AFP
A man walking at a park amid dense fog in Srinagar, India on Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Former President Donald Trump speaking after being endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican presidential primary at the South Texas International Airport at Edinburg on Nov. 19, 2023. PHOTO: NYT
Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, illuminating the night sky over a boat on the shore in Sommaroy, Norway on Nov 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian cricket fans reacting as they watch the live telecast of the ICC Men's Cricket 2023 World Cup final match between India and Australia on a big screen in Chennai, India on Nov 19 2023 PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hindu devotees performing rituals and offering prayers to the Sun God on the occasion of the Hindu festival 'Chhath Puja' at Juhu beach in Mumbai, India on Nov 19, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

