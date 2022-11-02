The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 2, 2022
Maple trees at Nishat Garden in India, Lights on the Dock festival in France and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wjWS
A woman walks amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on November 1, 2022.
AFP
AFP
(From left) Incumbent Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, Umno president Zahid Hamidi, caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and incumbent Defence Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein at Barisan Nasional’s announcement of its election candidates at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
An aerial photograph shows hundreds of families as they illuminate the graves of their loved ones, in the municipal pantheon of the municipality of Huitziltepec, Guerrero state, Mexico, 01 November 2022. Mexican families once again filled cemeteries with life on the Day of the Dead, on a morning in which they mostly dedicated themselves to cleaning and preparing the cemeteries of their deceased after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EPA
EPA
A visitor experiments with a selection of immersive, interactive or contemplative artistic installations, in Toulouse, southwestern France, on November 1, 2022. - For its 8th edition, the "Quai des Savoirs", a center for the dissemination and sharing of scientific culture, organizes a "Lumieres sur le Quai" (Lights on the Dock) festival.
AFP
AFP
A woman walks under a 14,000 square meters "woven sky" made of raffia, considered the world's largest, covering the main streets of Etzatlan, Mexico, on November 1, 2022.
AFP
AFP
Women row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake amid foggy conditions in Srinagar on November 2, 2022.
AFP
AFP
The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona.
AFP
AFP
Two people dressed in chicken costumes attempt to cross Broadway street in Times Square during Halloween in New York City on October 31, 2022.
AFP
AFP
