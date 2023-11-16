Today in Pictures, Nov 16, 2023

Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, illuminate the night sky in Norway, a “weird puking bird” with a bizarre mating dance has won New Zealand’s annual avian beauty contest, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, illuminate the night sky as cars park near a highway during autumn near Mo i Rana, Norway on November 15. PHOTO : REUTERS
This handout photo on November 15, 2023 shows a pair of Australasian crested grebes, known in New Zealand by its Maori name "puteketeke", on Lake Alexandrina in New Zealand's South Island. A "weird puking bird" with a bizarre mating dance has won New Zealand's annual avian beauty contest, triumphing after British comedian John Oliver launched an unlikely global campaign. PHOTO : AFP
Palestinians survey the damage following the early morning Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 15, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
This photograph taken on November 15, 2023, shows the Christmas Tree inside the Galeries Lafayette during the Christmas windows opening night at the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris. PHOTO : AFP
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees wait to be transferred to a shelter in Batee beach, Aceh province, Indonesia, on November 15. At least 147 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, landed in Indonesia's westernmost province, a day after nearly 200 others came ashore in the same area. PHOTO : AFP
Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
A pro-Tibet protester sits suspended on a flag pole over supporters of the Chinese president at a Hyatt Regency Hotel during demonstrations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' week in San Francisco, California, on November 15. PHOTO : AFP
White-shrouded body bags representing victims in the Israel-Hamas conflict, are seen during a vigil in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 15. PHOTO : AFP
President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China walk through the garden at the end of their meetings at the Filoli estate, in Woodside, Calif., on Nov. 15, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. PHOTO : NYT
This aerial photo taken on November 13 shows a view of a wetland in Yancheng, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO : AFP

