Today in Pictures, Nov 13, 2023
Sunset in Cantabria, northern Spain, Spanish rider Manuel Gonzalez takes a tumble during the Motorcycling Grand Prix 2023 in Malaysia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
25 min ago
https://str.sg/iNKq
A brilliant sunset in Hinjedo, Cantabria, northern Spain on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Spanish rider Manuel Gonzalez falling during the Moto2 class race of the Malaysia Motorcycling Grand Prix 2023 in Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Veterans taking part in a walk during the National Service of Remembrance, at the Cenotraph on Whitehall, London, on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
New England Patriots' quarterback, Mac Jones, is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' defensive tackle, Adetomiwa Adebawore, during the NFL American football match between Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An armed Jewish man holding a child praying at the Western Wall, the last remaining vestige of the Second Temple, in Jerusalem's Old City, on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serving to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their first round-robin match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament on Nov 12, 2023, in Turin, Italy.
PHOTO: AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changing out of his shirt during the group stage match against Denmark's Holger Rune during the ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour arena in Turin, Italy, on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A general view of the Kathmandu valley on the eve of Laxmi Puja during Tihar festival, in Kathmandu on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Nantes goalkeeper, Alban Lafont, conceding a goal during the French Ligue 1 football match between FC Metz and FC Nantes at the Saint-Symphorien Stadium in Longeville-les-Metz, eastern France, on Nov 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators running next to riot police during a protest near Spain's Socialists Party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Nov 11, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
