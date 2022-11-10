The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 10, 2022
Marine preserve near the coast of Apo Island in the Philippines, Covid-19 lockdowns in Beijing and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wjFY
A green turtle swims near the coast of Apo Island in the Philippines. Against long odds and initially strong opposition, a pristine marine preserve in the Philippines has thrived for decades under the care of local fishermen. Warming waters threaten that achievement.
NYT
Workers in protective gear at a neighborhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Chinese stocks dropped as the nation increased Covid restrictions to curb an outbreak in a key manufacturing hub, dampening hopes of a reopening that have triggered a rally this month.
Bloomberg
A man fishing in rural Perlis during sunset on 8 Nov, 2022.
ST PHOTO: Jason Quah
Bella Ciao Cafe staff, dressed up in the iconic red jumpsuit and Savlador Dali mask worn by the robbers in the Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), serve food to a customer at the cafe in Peshawar, Pakistan, 07 November 2022.
EPA
A visitor poses for photos at an installation by Japan's artist Yayoi Kusama during a media preview day at the "Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now" exhibition at the M+ museum in Hong Kong, China November 9, 2022.
REUTERS
Susan Garritson (L) and Hailey Emalfarb stand in the blowing wind as the ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole on November 09, 2022 in Hobe Sound Beach, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday.
AFP
A man walks past a poster of the Qatar 2022 mascot La'eeb in Doha on November 9, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament.
AFP
An aircraft passes in front of the moon as it makes its landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, November 9, 2022.
REUTERS
