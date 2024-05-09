Today in Pictures, May 9, 2024

Olympic Flame arrival ceremony in Marseille, flooded Beira-Rio stadium in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
May 09, 2024, 02:11 PM
Published
May 09, 2024, 02:01 PM
Fireworks go off as the French 19th-century three-masted barque Belem (C) arrives at the Vieux-Port (Old Port) during the Olympic Flame arrival ceremony, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Marseille, southeastern France, on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of the flooded Beira-Rio stadium of the Brazilian football team Internacional in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 7, 2024. The rains may have abated, but floodwaters continued their assault on southern Brazil Monday, with hundreds of municipalities in ruins amid fears that food and drinking water may soon run out. PHOTO: AFP
A long exposure photo shows a swarm of fireflies at Longgang Trail in Keelung on May 7, 2024. The firefly season in Taiwan usually starts in late April and lasts through early May. PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture shows the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8, 2024, with a projection calling for help to Rio Grande do Sul state due to the massive impact of a storm that flooded several cities of the southern state. The death toll from devastating floods that have ravaged southern Brazil for days surpassed 100 on Wednesday.
 PHOTO: AFP
A woman dressed in a traditional costume poses for photos in Beijing, China, on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Mustii representing Belgium with the song "Before the party's over" performs during the first rehearsal of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), in Malmo, Sweden, on May, 8, 2024. The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Malmo Arena, with the two semi-finals held on 07 and 09 May, and the grand final on 11 May 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman stands at the memorial and museum to the victims of the Atlantic slave trade on Goree Island in Dakar on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A pro-Palestinian activist performs at the Palestine Walk Monument, which was inaugurated by the Indonesian and Palestinian foreign ministers on October 13, 2018, during a protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, in Bandung on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

