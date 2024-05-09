The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 9, 2024
Olympic Flame arrival ceremony in Marseille, flooded Beira-Rio stadium in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 09, 2024, 02:11 PM
Published
May 09, 2024, 02:01 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/zXsL
Fireworks go off as the French 19th-century three-masted barque Belem (C) arrives at the Vieux-Port (Old Port) during the Olympic Flame arrival ceremony, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Marseille, southeastern France, on May 8, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of the flooded Beira-Rio stadium of the Brazilian football team Internacional in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 7, 2024. The rains may have abated, but floodwaters continued their assault on southern Brazil Monday, with hundreds of municipalities in ruins amid fears that food and drinking water may soon run out.
PHOTO: AFP
A long exposure photo shows a swarm of fireflies at Longgang Trail in Keelung on May 7, 2024. The firefly season in Taiwan usually starts in late April and lasts through early May.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture shows the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8, 2024, with a projection calling for help to Rio Grande do Sul state due to the massive impact of a storm that flooded several cities of the southern state. The death toll from devastating floods that have ravaged southern Brazil for days surpassed 100 on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman dressed in a traditional costume poses for photos in Beijing, China, on May 8, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Mustii representing Belgium with the song "Before the party's over" performs during the first rehearsal of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), in Malmo, Sweden, on May, 8, 2024. The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Malmo Arena, with the two semi-finals held on 07 and 09 May, and the grand final on 11 May 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman stands at the memorial and museum to the victims of the Atlantic slave trade on Goree Island in Dakar on May 8, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A pro-Palestinian activist performs at the Palestine Walk Monument, which was inaugurated by the Indonesian and Palestinian foreign ministers on October 13, 2018, during a protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, in Bandung on May 8, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top