Today in Pictures, May 9, 2024

Mustii representing Belgium with the song "Before the party's over" performs during the first rehearsal of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), in Malmo, Sweden, on May, 8, 2024. The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Malmo Arena, with the two semi-finals held on 07 and 09 May, and the grand final on 11 May 2024.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE