The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 9, 2023
147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
15 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iorW
Archie, a Standard Poodle, being groomed before competing in the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korean monks performing the Buddhist praying act of Dharna – walking three steps and making one bow – to protest against Japan's disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Seoul, South Korea on May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla posing with members of the working royal family.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sudanese refugees fleeing the violence in Sudan's Darfur region and newly arrived ride their donkeys looking for space to temporarily settle, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Goungour, Chad on May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A memorial to those impacted by Covid-19, and done in collaboration between Naming the Lost Memorials, City Lore and Green-Wood Cemetery, displaying tributes in art made by 20 community groups at Green-Wood Cemetery on May 8, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The memorial, which comes as the U.S. ends its pandemic emergency on Thursday after more than three years of social disruption, at least 6 million hospitalisations and 1.1 million U.S. deaths, is on display till May 30.
PHOTO: AFP
A family photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on May 9, 2023. Indonesia is hosting the 42nd ASEAN Summit and related meetings on May 9 till May 11, 2023
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People carrying out rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state. At least 20 people died when a double-decker tourist boat capsized in India's southern state of Kerala late on May 7, 2023
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top