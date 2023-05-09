Today in Pictures, May 9, 2023

147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Archie, a Standard Poodle, being groomed before competing in the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on May 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korean monks performing the Buddhist praying act of Dharna – walking three steps and making one bow – to protest against Japan's disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Seoul, South Korea on May 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla posing with members of the working royal family. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sudanese refugees fleeing the violence in Sudan's Darfur region and newly arrived ride their donkeys looking for space to temporarily settle, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Goungour, Chad on May 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A memorial to those impacted by Covid-19, and done in collaboration between Naming the Lost Memorials, City Lore and Green-Wood Cemetery, displaying tributes in art made by 20 community groups at Green-Wood Cemetery on May 8, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The memorial, which comes as the U.S. ends its pandemic emergency on Thursday after more than three years of social disruption, at least 6 million hospitalisations and 1.1 million U.S. deaths, is on display till May 30. PHOTO: AFP
A family photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on May 9, 2023. Indonesia is hosting the 42nd ASEAN Summit and related meetings on May 9 till May 11, 2023 PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People carrying out rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state. At least 20 people died when a double-decker tourist boat capsized in India's southern state of Kerala late on May 7, 2023 PHOTO: AFP

