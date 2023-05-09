Today in Pictures, May 9, 2023

A memorial to those impacted by Covid-19, and done in collaboration between Naming the Lost Memorials, City Lore and Green-Wood Cemetery, displaying tributes in art made by 20 community groups at Green-Wood Cemetery on May 8, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The memorial, which comes as the U.S. ends its pandemic emergency on Thursday after more than three years of social disruption, at least 6 million hospitalisations and 1.1 million U.S. deaths, is on display till May 30.

PHOTO: AFP