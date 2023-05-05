The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 5, 2023
The moon rising above the Win-Win Memorial in Phnom Penh, Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
54 min ago
https://str.sg/io2R
The rain did not stop Star Wars fans from turning out in force at Gardens by the Bay on Thursday, May 4, to celebrate Star Wars Day. More than 20 people cosplayed characters from the film franchise to entertain the crowd at the Gardens’ Supertree Grove.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Devotees walking past a statue of Buddha on Vesak Day, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Siddhartha Gautama, at Kelaniya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The moon rising above the Win-Win Memorial outside the entrance of the Olympic Park in Phnom Penh on May 4. Cambodia is hosting the 32nd South-east Asian Games from May 5 till 17.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
People searching for items to sell among scavenging cattle at the Alue Liem landfill in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, on May 5.
PHOTO: AFP
A flooded car in Faenza, near Ravenna, Italy, on May 4. Two people died after 48 hours of almost continuous rain caused flooding in northern Italy, officials said.
PHOTO: AFP
One of American artist Carole A. Feuerman's hyper-realistic sculptures of swimmers is displayed along Park Avenue on May 4 in New York City. The nine works, from 34th Street to 38th Street in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighbourhood, show swimmers in vibrant colours resting on inner tubes and sitting on beach balls.
PHOTO: AFP
A new Swiss Guard preparing for daily training in the Vatican armoury at the Pontifical Swiss Guard headquarters, in the days leading up to the swearing-in ceremony of new Swiss Guard recruits. It takes over an hour to don the colourful uniform of the Pope's Swiss Guards, and new recruits soon discover they cannot buckle up armour weighing 15kg by themselves.
PHOTO: AFP
People catching fish and ducks at a rice field during a tourism event in China's south-western Guizhou province on May 4.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
