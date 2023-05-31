Today in Pictures, May 31, 2023

iLight Singapore festival, Typhoon Mawar approaches the east coast of Taiwan and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
52 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago
Tree Man by ENESS from Australia is among the exhibits at this year’s iLight Singapore festival, which showcases light installations by local and international artists. Running from June 1 to June 25, this year’s festival will expand beyond the Marina Bay area to South Beach and Millenia Walk to offer festival-goers fresh experiences and bring the artworks closer to more people. ST PHOTO: Desmond Wee
The Sun sets in alignment with Manhattan streets running east-west, also known as Manhattanhenge, in New York City on May 30, 2023. Manhattanhenge occurs about the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year. PHOTO: AFP
Weapons seized during various operations, in coordination with other security authorities, which were destroyed by members of the National Police in Panama City, Panama, 30 May 2023. In total, they destroyed 1,039 revolvers, 53 pistols, eight shotguns, six rifles, two rifles and 12 pellets or pellet rifles, according to the Police in a statement. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man pushes an old refrigerator carrying two children in a flooded street after heavy rains caused by tropical waves affected several communities in the city of Valencia, Carabobo State, Venezuela, on May 30, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A car passes between imported sulphur used in fertilisers and a cargo train at TIPLAM (Integrator Port Terminal Luiz Antonio Mesquita) from VLI Multimodal S.A. at Santos port, in Santos on Brazil May 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor looking at a video animation showing some of Jerusalem's history, made by Israeli film director Ari Folman, projected on a wall in the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 30 2023. The newly designed Tower of David Museum will be open after a three-year renovation project. PHOTO: AFP
People using umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain in New Taipei City as typhoon Mawar approaches on the east coast of Taiwan on May 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

