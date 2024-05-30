The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 30, 2024
Moroccan horse riders performing the Tbourida, Olympiacos football fans celebrations, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 30, 2024, 01:34 PM
Published
May 30, 2024, 01:34 PM
Horse riders perform during the 23rd Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) in Rabat, Morocco, on May 29, 2024. Tbourida was inscribed in 2021 on UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Olympiacos fans celebrate winning the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in Piraeus, Greece on May 29, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dutch badminton player Viktor Axelsen with fans after winning his match during the Singapore Badminton Open on May 29, 2024.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A man looks on as he covers his face with a cloth on a hot summer afternoon in Varanasi on May 29, 2024, amid ongoing heatwave. Temperatures in India's capital soared to a national record-high of 52.3 degrees Celsius (126.1 Fahrenheit) on May 29, figures from the government's weather bureau showed, as it warned of dangerous heat levels in the sprawling megacity.
PHOTO: AFP
A man takes a shower under water pouring from a pipe along the Yamuna flood plains on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi on May 29, 2024, amid ongoing heatwave. Temperatures in India's capital have soared to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip shows destruction in the Palestinian territory on May 29, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on May 29, 2024 shows employees working at the construction site of a grain storage project in Yancheng, in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Honour guard members attend a welcome ceremony for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Great Hall of the People, near the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on May 29, 2024. Several Arab leaders are this week visiting Beijing, which is seeking to present a "common voice" on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and improve cooperation.
PHOTO: AFP
