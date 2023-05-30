Today in Pictures, May 30, 2023

John Turner, the 'King' of Castleton Garland Day, on horse-back, covered to the waist in a heavy, bell-shaped floral Garland, preparing to parade through the village of Castleton in the Peak District, northern England on May 29, 2023. The date of the custom coincides with Oak Apple Day and it is said to commemorate the restoration of King Charles II in 1660. The Garland is meant to represent the oak tree in which he hid after the Battle of Worcester.

PHOTO: AFP