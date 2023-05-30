The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 30, 2023
China to launch Shenzhou-16 space mission with first civilian on board, massive Russian drone strike on Ukraine and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
(L-R) Taikonauts Gui Haichao, payload expert, Zhu Yangzhu ,space flight engineer and commander Jing Haipeng waving before boarding a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-16 Manned Space Flight Mission, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China's northwestern Gansu province on May 30, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman with her dog looking at her apartment building heavily damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
John Turner, the 'King' of Castleton Garland Day, on horse-back, covered to the waist in a heavy, bell-shaped floral Garland, preparing to parade through the village of Castleton in the Peak District, northern England on May 29, 2023. The date of the custom coincides with Oak Apple Day and it is said to commemorate the restoration of King Charles II in 1660. The Garland is meant to represent the oak tree in which he hid after the Battle of Worcester.
PHOTO: AFP
Pilgrims placing a baby against the effigy of the Rocio Virgin outside the hermitage in El Rocio village in the Andalusian province of Huelva on May 29, 2023. The annual El Rocio pilgrimage, the largest in Spain, gathers hundreds of thousands of devotees in traditional outfits converging in a burst of colour as they make their way on horseback and on board decorated carriages across the Andalusian countryside.
PHOTO: AFP
Krista Meinert lying at the grave site of her son Jacob Meinert in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Washington on May 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Afghan boy riding his bicycle through rainwater along a road in Tangi valley of Saydabad district in Maidan Wardak province on May 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Unilever Military DeCA RCPT Chevrolet, celebrating with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Police experts examining fragments of a missile after Russia fired a barrage of missiles for the second time in 24 hours, in an unusual daytime attack targetting the Ukrainian capital following overnight strikes, in Kyiv, on May 29, 2023. "A total of 11 missiles were fired: 'Iskander-M' and 'Iskander-K' from a northerly direction," Ukraine's armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said, adding that "all the targets were destroyed by air defences"
PHOTO: AFP
A group of boys belonging to a fishing community use a makeshift raft to swim in the water of the Bay of Bengal on a hot summer afternoon, at Pattinapakkam beach, in Chennai, India, on 29 March 2023. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) officials, the intense summer heat is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu, especially over the coastal regions until June with a surge in temperatures.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
