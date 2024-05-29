The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 29, 2024
Double Gloucester cheese rolling competition in England, ‘Wall of Death motorcycle stunt in Pakistan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 29, 2024, 02:53 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 02:53 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/fpiA
Competitors come tumbling down the hill in pursuit of a round Double Gloucester cheese during the annual Cooper's Hill cheese rolling competition near the village of Brockworth, Gloucester, in western England, on May 27, 2024. The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling involves competitors chasing an eight pound Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill.
PHOTO: AFP
This photograph, released on May 29, 2024 shows Fatima Noor, a stunt girl, performing in a 'Wall of Death' during an annual mela or carnival at a Sufi shrine in Shah Jiwana, a town in the Jhang district of Pakistan's Punjab province.
PHOTO: AFP
Japan's Princess Kako and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, accompanied by a translator, walk through the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on May 28, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Black Eagles, the aerobatic team of T-50 jets belonging to South Korea's air force, perform over South Korean honour guards during a welcoming ceremony for United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Presidential Office in Seoul on May 29, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People kneel as Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Troianchuk, callsigned "Friend", who was killed in the Donetsk region, during his funeral service outside Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on May 28, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Internacional's Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia and Belgrano's defender Alejandro Rebola fight for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage second leg football match between Brazil's Internacional and Argentina's Belgrano at Arena Barueri stadium in Sao Paulo on May 28, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators clash with police during a pro-Palestinian rally called "Urgent action for Rafah", held in front of the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on May 28, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Spectators sit on boats watching a film projected on a screen during the Muyuna Floating Film Festival, at the Belen district in Iquitos, northern Peru on May 28, 2024. The Muyuna festival emerges as the first floating jungle film competition, a space where the world's jungles are cited with the aim of promoting their protection and the cultural expression of the people who inhabit them through the creation and dissemination of audiovisual stories.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top