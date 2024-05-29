Today in Pictures, May 29, 2024

Double Gloucester cheese rolling competition in England, ‘Wall of Death motorcycle stunt in Pakistan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
May 29, 2024, 02:53 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 02:53 PM
Competitors come tumbling down the hill in pursuit of a round Double Gloucester cheese during the annual Cooper's Hill cheese rolling competition near the village of Brockworth, Gloucester, in western England, on May 27, 2024. The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling involves competitors chasing an eight pound Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. PHOTO: AFP
This photograph, released on May 29, 2024 shows Fatima Noor, a stunt girl, performing in a 'Wall of Death' during an annual mela or carnival at a Sufi shrine in Shah Jiwana, a town in the Jhang district of Pakistan's Punjab province. PHOTO: AFP
Japan's Princess Kako and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, accompanied by a translator, walk through the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on May 28, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Black Eagles, the aerobatic team of T-50 jets belonging to South Korea's air force, perform over South Korean honour guards during a welcoming ceremony for United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Presidential Office in Seoul on May 29, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People kneel as Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Troianchuk, callsigned "Friend", who was killed in the Donetsk region, during his funeral service outside Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on May 28, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Internacional's Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia and Belgrano's defender Alejandro Rebola fight for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage second leg football match between Brazil's Internacional and Argentina's Belgrano at Arena Barueri stadium in Sao Paulo on May 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators clash with police during a pro-Palestinian rally called "Urgent action for Rafah", held in front of the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on May 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Spectators sit on boats watching a film projected on a screen during the Muyuna Floating Film Festival, at the Belen district in Iquitos, northern Peru on May 28, 2024. The Muyuna festival emerges as the first floating jungle film competition, a space where the world's jungles are cited with the aim of promoting their protection and the cultural expression of the people who inhabit them through the creation and dissemination of audiovisual stories. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top