Today in Pictures, May 29, 2024

Spectators sit on boats watching a film projected on a screen during the Muyuna Floating Film Festival, at the Belen district in Iquitos, northern Peru on May 28, 2024. The Muyuna festival emerges as the first floating jungle film competition, a space where the world's jungles are cited with the aim of promoting their protection and the cultural expression of the people who inhabit them through the creation and dissemination of audiovisual stories.

PHOTO: AFP