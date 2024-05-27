The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 27, 2024
Carlo Acutis, the first saint of the millennial generation; Cyclone Remal in Bangladesh; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 27, 2024, 01:34 PM
Published
May 27, 2024, 01:07 PM
A woman looking at the tomb of Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, in the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi, Italy on May 26, 2024. Pope Francis has cleared the way for Acutis to be recognized as the first saint of the millennial generation.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walking along shrimp and crab farms that are flooded due to heavy rain as Cyclone Remal passes the country, in the Shyamnagar area of Satkhira, Bangladesh on May 27, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman being evacuated from a flooded home by coast guard personnel in Lucena, Quezon Province, amid heavy rain brought by tropical storm Ewiniar. A severe storm battered the Philippines' most populous island on May 26, 2024, dumping heavy rain and causing flooding that forced more than 8,000 people to flee their homes.
PHOTO: AFP
Team Bulgaria performing their 'three ribbons - two balls' exercise in the final of the group competition of the 40th European Rhytmic Gymanstics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on 26 May 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Singapore Airlines plane that experienced severe air turbulence on May 21 returned to Changi Airport on May 26. On May 21, it diverted from its planned flight to Singapore from London and made an emergency landing in Bangkok.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Manchester City's Ruben Dias holding the Premier League trophy as Rodri and Matheus Nunes celebrate on the bus during the victory parade on May 26, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Three men walking past a remembrance wall at the Korea War Memorial at the National Mall ahead of Memorial Day in Washington, DC on May 26, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) operating a howitzer during a live fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba on May 26, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
