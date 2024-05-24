The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 24, 2024
Relatives holding pictures of hostages kidnapped in Israel, Israel’s anti-missile system intercepting rockets in northern Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 24, 2024, 01:09 PM
Published
May 24, 2024, 12:52 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/Bq9L
Relatives and supporters holding pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a performance calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepting rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from the Hula Valley in northern Israel, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet approaching for landing at an air force base in Hsinchu, in northern Taiwan, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Russian actress Polina Pushkareva posing on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "L'Amour ouf" (Beating Hearts) at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People releasing paper lanterns during celebrations marking Vesak Day, at Borobudur temple area in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman from an air defence unit monitoring the sky at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A military vehicle driving during the 'Eager Lion' joint military drills with the participation of the Jordanian Armed Forces, the U.S. and other partner countries, in Maan, Jordan, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The aftermath of an accident, in which a gust of wind caused a structure to collapse, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, at an election campaign rally for the Citizens' Movement party, in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighter washing up his face while fighting a fire at a compound of a printing plant hit by Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers removing a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, as demonstrators occupy a building at the Humboldt University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, on May 23, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top