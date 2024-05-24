Today in Pictures, May 24, 2024

Relatives holding pictures of hostages kidnapped in Israel, Israel’s anti-missile system intercepting rockets in northern Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 24, 2024, 01:09 PM
Published
May 24, 2024, 12:52 PM
Relatives and supporters holding pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a performance calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepting rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from the Hula Valley in northern Israel, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet approaching for landing at an air force base in Hsinchu, in northern Taiwan, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Russian actress Polina Pushkareva posing on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "L'Amour ouf" (Beating Hearts) at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People releasing paper lanterns during celebrations marking Vesak Day, at Borobudur temple area in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman from an air defence unit monitoring the sky at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A military vehicle driving during the 'Eager Lion' joint military drills with the participation of the Jordanian Armed Forces, the U.S. and other partner countries, in Maan, Jordan, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The aftermath of an accident, in which a gust of wind caused a structure to collapse, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, at an election campaign rally for the Citizens' Movement party, in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighter washing up his face while fighting a fire at a compound of a printing plant hit by Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers removing a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, as demonstrators occupy a building at the Humboldt University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, on May 23, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

