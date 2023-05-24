Today in Pictures, May 24, 2023

Gannets nesting at Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington, Northern England, a rapeseed field in Hemel Hempstead and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Gannets nesting at the Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington, Northern England on May 23. Seabirds migrate in large numbers from warmer climates to nest on the chalk cliffs at Bempton where they will spend the summer breeding and rearing their young. AFP
An aerial view showing a yellow rapeseed field in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, May 23. REUTERS
Poppy blooming in a field at Oroshaza, southeastern Hungary, May 23. EPA-EFE
A bird perching on a log during the sunset in Navi Mumbai, India, May 23. EPA-EFE
Columns in the cloister of the Mont-Saint-Michel abbey church, in Mont-Saint-Michel, northwestern France, on May 23. AFP
Youths swimming in the Shatt al-Arab waterway, formed at the confluence of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, in Iraq's southern city of Basra, on May 23. AFP
Gigantic geoglyphs, known as the Nazca lines, built by people belonging to the Nazca culture, around 1600 years ago in Nazca, southern Peru on May 17, 2023. AFP
Ash and smoke spewing from the Popocatepetl volcano as seen from the San Nicolas de los Ranchos community, state of Puebla, Mexico, on May 23. AFP
Portuguese Air Force F-16 military fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai, on May 23. AFP
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holding the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 23. REUTERS

