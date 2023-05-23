The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 23, 2023
A retired flight information display flip board exhibited in Singapore, a scarecrow on display in Italy and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
The retired Changi Airport Terminal 2 flight information display flip board on display at the National Museum of Singapore’s entrance. It is part of the museum's upcoming exhibition, Now Boarding: Experiencing Singapore Through Travel, which will run from May 27 to Nov 19.
ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) celebrated a major construction milestone for its new Punggol campus with a topping-out ceremony attended by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing (foreground) on May 22. Located within the Punggol Digital District, the new SIT Campus is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Anglo-Chinese Junior College supporters cheering their team on at the National School Games A Division boys' basketball final against Hwa Chong Institution, held at the OCBC Arena on May 22.
ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
Guards doing their checks before the arrival of Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, at Akorda Palace, on May 22. She was received by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A tourist using a handheld electric fan to cool down from hot weather during a visit to Wat Arun, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors taking pictures of flower installations at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, on May 22.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People having coffee near a scarecrow displayed during the annual Scarecrows Fair in the Italian northern village of Castellar, near Cuneo, on May 22. During the fair, people exhibit the scarecrow they made in gardens, courtyards, fields or streets.
PHOTO: AFP
Police evicting migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from a camp located in front of the migration detention centre where migrants died during a fire in March, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on May 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian boy standing next to his father at their house, which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during recent Israel-Gaza fighting, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, on May 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The mother of one of three Palestinian militants killed in an Israeli raid reacting during their funeral in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
