Today in Pictures, May 22, 2023
A massive fire destroying Manila Central Post Office building in the Philippines, the water of the Trevi Fountain in Italy turning black, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iJsC
Smoke erupting from a massive fire that tears through Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, on May 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers attending to an injured man lying on the pitch following a stampede during a football match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan Stadium in El Salvador, on May 20. The tragedy resulted in 12 people killed and hundreds injured.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) attending a wreath laying ceremony, on May 21, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, following the G-7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the media gathering around a television at the international media centre to listen to the press conference by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he speaks following his participation in the G-7 Summit Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima, on May 21.
PHOTO: AFP
A couple embracing at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on May 20, amid the Russian invasion.
PHOTO: AFP
A man stranded in his flooded property (right) using a rope and a ladder to get out as his cousin looks on, on May 20, in the village of Ghibullo, near Ravenna, after floodwaters hit the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy.
PHOTO: AFP
An Indonesian man riding two bulls at a traditional bull racing event, locally called "Karapan Sapi Brujul" in Probolinggo in Java, on May 21.
PHOTO: AFP
University students cleaning up plastics and other debris washed ashore at a port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on May 21.
PHOTO: AFP
A flooded street in Conselice, near Ravenna, on May 21, after deadly floodwaters hit the Emilia-Romagna region. More than 36,000 people have now been forced from their homes as rising waters swallowed more houses and fresh landslides isolated hamlets.
PHOTO: AFP
Climate activists from the group 'Last Generation' standing inside the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, on May 21. About a dozen activists threw vegetable charcoal into the famed Trevi fountain with banners reading 'let's not pay for fossils' and shouting 'our country is dying'.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cyclist descending slopes during the Challenge Downhill mountain biking race, in La Paz, Bolivia, on May 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The shoes of a guest are seen in detail at a screening of the film Firebrand at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France, on May 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
