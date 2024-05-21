Today in Pictures, May 21, 2024

An aircraft on the tarmac in Brazil, marks left by tents in Seattle, Washington, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 21, 2024, 01:12 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 01:12 PM
An aircraft on the tarmac of the flooded Salgado Filho International Airport, in the city of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Marks left by tents after protesters agreed to leave the encampment, organized in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, U.S., May 20, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People leaving a polling station after voting, during the fifth phase of India's general election, in Mumbra, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 20, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Iranians holding posters of the late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, as they take part in a mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran, on May 20, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue team members searching an area near the crash site of a helicopter which carried Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran, on May 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A vendor arranging paper lanterns at his roadside shop ahead of 'Vesak' festival, to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, on May 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Pilgrims gathering around the effigy of the Rocio Virgin, during the annual pilgrimage in El Rocio village, Spain, on May 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A worker installing a barrier to block the view of Mount Fuji, emerging from behind a convenience store, to deter badly behaved tourists, in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture, Japan, on May 21, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A gazelle in a wheat field, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, May 20, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Photographers taking pictures of cast member Demi Moore's dog, as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Substance", at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top