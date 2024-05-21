The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 21, 2024
An aircraft on the tarmac in Brazil, marks left by tents in Seattle, Washington, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 21, 2024, 01:12 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 01:12 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/Hq65
An aircraft on the tarmac of the flooded Salgado Filho International Airport, in the city of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Marks left by tents after protesters agreed to leave the encampment, organized in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, U.S., May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People leaving a polling station after voting, during the fifth phase of India's general election, in Mumbra, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Iranians holding posters of the late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, as they take part in a mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran, on May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue team members searching an area near the crash site of a helicopter which carried Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran, on May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A vendor arranging paper lanterns at his roadside shop ahead of 'Vesak' festival, to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, on May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Pilgrims gathering around the effigy of the Rocio Virgin, during the annual pilgrimage in El Rocio village, Spain, on May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker installing a barrier to block the view of Mount Fuji, emerging from behind a convenience store, to deter badly behaved tourists, in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture, Japan, on May 21, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A gazelle in a wheat field, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Photographers taking pictures of cast member Demi Moore's dog, as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Substance", at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top