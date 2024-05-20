Today in Pictures, May 20, 2024

A performer suspended from balloons in Lisbon, Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder claiming his second consecutive world championship, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 20, 2024, 04:00 PM
Published
May 20, 2024, 02:01 PM
A performer suspended from balloons at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on May 18, 2024, during football club Sporting CP's celebrations after winning the 2023/2024 Portuguese League Championship. PHOTO: AFP
Singaporean kitefoiler Max Maeder on his way to winning his second world title at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyeres, France, on May 19, 2024. PHOTO: IKA MEDIA/ROBERT HAJDUK
Nasa astronaut Kate Rubins positioning a moon rock for exploration geologist Angela Garcia during a moonwalk test at a media event in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 18, 2024. The event was part of Nasa's practice operations for the Artemis lunar missions. PHOTO: AFP
Participants in a running festival in Moscow on May 19, 2024, passing by the Kremlin and St Basil’s Cathedral. PHOTO: REUTERS
People at a bus stop decorated with images of Lord Rama on the eve of the Indian general election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh state, on May 19, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A mascot of cartoon character Garfield at the premiere of The Garfield Movie at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei watching a screen showing Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim with outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen (left) at Taiwan's presidential inauguration ceremony on May 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrating on the podium after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris in second place, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third, on May 19, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

