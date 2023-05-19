The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 19, 2023
Floodwaters devastate in Italy, fire engulfs a slum area in Philippines, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
https://str.sg/iJME
A resident carries a child in a flooded street in the town of Lugo on May 18, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. Rescue workers searched for people still trapped by floodwaters in northeast Italy as more residents were evacuated after downpours devastated homes and farms.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefigthers hose burning shanties as a fire engulfs a slum area in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18. Authorities reported scores of fire fighters were injured when a fire truck overturned while responding to the site of the fire and dozens of families were rendered homeless.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinians take part in a protest against the holding of the annual flag march in Jerusalem which marks Jerusalem Day, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City, May 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Israelis sing and dance with flags by Damascus gate to Jerusalem's Old city as they mark Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem May 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cast member Tom Mercier poses at a photocall for the film "Le Regne Animal" (The Animal Kingdom) at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, France, May 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
High school students going through exam papers, ahead of the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE) in Handan, China's northern Hebei province, May 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Indigenous people take part in the 'Prayer for Rain' ceremony on the shore of Chicabal Lagoon, formed in the crater of an extinct volcano and considered by Mayan people as a sacred place, in San Martin Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on May 18. The ceremony is performed to bless the crops.
PHOTO: AFP
A man walks with empty water bottles around his neck to fill water to be sold for drinking in New Delhi, India, May 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
