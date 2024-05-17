Today in Pictures, May 17, 2024

Kylian Mbappe posing with his wax figure in Paris, Salman Rushdie posing at a theatre in Berlin, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 17, 2024, 12:52 PM
Published
May 17, 2024, 12:52 PM
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe (left) posing with his Madame Tussauds wax figure during the unveiling in Paris, France, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Novelist, Salman Rushdie posing during a photocall at the 'Deutsches Theater', in Berlin, Germany, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
German actress Valentina Pahde, posing on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Megalopolis", at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Kuo Kuo Wen (centre) trying to jump onto the desk, during the voting for the Parliament reform bill at Parliament, in Taipei, on May 17, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Activists participating in a demonstration against illegal and unplanned development to demolish buildings set on land situated adjacent to river banks, to allow for the free flow of rivers in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
French actress Judith Godreche (centre) gesturing as she poses with women belonging to associations working to prevent violence against women, on the stairs of the Palais des Festivals, on the sidelines of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fishermen offloading fish at a fishing port in Cap Skirring, Senegal, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The scene after an overnight explosion inside a kiosk, which killed three people and injured sixteen others, in the western German city of Duesseldorf, Germany, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A dead insect is seen inside a carnivorous plant during the fifth exhibition of carnivorous plants at the botanical garden in Bogota, Colombia, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Students standing next to a John Trumbull painting of General George Washington resigning as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army in 1783, during their visit to the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

