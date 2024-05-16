Today in Pictures, May 16, 2024

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, cast members of the film “Diamant Brut” at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 16, 2024, 01:24 PM
Published
May 16, 2024, 01:24 PM
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) receiving the instrument of appointment from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, on May 15, 2024. With them is Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Cast members Antonia Buresi, Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Lea Gorla, Alexandra Noisier posing on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of film "Diamant Brut" (Wild Diamond) in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2024. REUTERS
A Nepalese Muslim pilgrim walking at the ancient mosque, Kashmiri Mashjid, in Kathmandu, Nepal, before leaving for the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A BMX freestyle rider taking part in a training session for the Olympic Qualifier Series, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Shanghai on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A member of U.S. Naval Academy's first year class holding up fellow cadets, to climb the Herndon Monument, a granite obelisk coated with a thick layer of oil, in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing an approaching China airlines flight in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmers selling watermelons at the fruit market in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Doves flying next to a giant Buddha statue at the Maha Vihara Mojopahit temple in Mojokerto, Indonesia, on May 15, 2024, ahead of the Vesak festival which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. PHOTO: AFP
The Warisan Merdeka Tower (KL118) (right), the second tallest building in the world, is pictured through a residential building in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Westminster Kennel Club dog show's Best in Show winner Sage, a miniature poodle, has a microphone held in front of her at Bar Boulud, New York City, U.S., on May 15, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top