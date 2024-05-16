The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 16, 2024
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, cast members of the film “Diamant Brut” at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
May 16, 2024, 01:24 PM
May 16, 2024, 01:24 PM
Today in Pictures
