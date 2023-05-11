The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 11, 2023
Samaritan worshippers pray on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, residents to evacuate their homes in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ioFf
Samaritan worshippers gathering at dawn on May 10 to pray on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, during celebrations of Passover according to their tradition. Samaritans are a community of a few hundred people living in Israel and in the Nablus area, who trace their lineage to the biblical ancient Israelites.
AFP
View of the village and the "Brienzer Rutsch" on May 9, in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland. The municipality has closed the access road to the village; residents must evacuate their homes by Friday evening due to an impending rockslide. Two million cubic metres of rock from the mountain above is predicted to come loose and crashing to the valley in the next few days.
EPA-EFE
A diver in action during warm up before the men's platform final during the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre, Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 11.
REUTERS
Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, waiting at the site known as El Basurero, a stretch of land next to a trash dump and the railroad, for a train to continue their journey to the U.S. border in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico, Mexico on April 26. Migrants are vulnerable to gangs, cold nights and sweltering days. The latest wave of people are largely poor Venezuelans, including families with small children, mostly aiming to reach Ciudad Juarez, opposite the Texan city of El Paso.
REUTERS
Rockets firing from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza on May 10.
REUTERS
Bryan De La Cruz of the Miami Marlins fields a single hit by Nick Ahmed of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field on May 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Getty Images via AFP
Athletes competing in the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 10.
AFP
Pope Francis, pictured through the windshield of the popemobile car, waving as he arrives under the rain for the weekly general audience on May 10 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican.
AFP
Migrants trying to reach the United States walking by a border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, as seen from El Paso, Texas, U.S. on May 8. Thousands of migrants in Mexico have been clambering onto dangerous freight trains rumbling northward in a scramble to reach the U.S. border by the time the United States ends a tough migration policy later this week.
REUTERS
A Sudanese refugee woman, who fled the violence in Sudan's Darfur region, carrying a jerrycan of water as she walks to her makeshift shelter near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad May 10.
REUTERS
Today in Pictures
