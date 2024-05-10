Today in Pictures, May 10, 2024

Cycling race in Tuscany, graffiti of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
May 10, 2024, 02:08 PM
Published
May 10, 2024, 02:05 PM
A pack of cyclists riding past Tuscany, Italy, during the 6th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, on May 9, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Two salesmen walk in front of a graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Israeli army main battle tanks and other military vehicles are positioned in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on May 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Hamas movement. PHOTO: AFP
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade next to a UVA building on the Binnengasthuis grounds, as pro-Palestinian students occupying UvA, continue their protest calling for the university to sever all ties with Israel because of its military offensive in Gaza, in Amsterdam on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets release smoke in the colours of the Russian flag as they fly over Moscow during the Victory Day military parade on May 9, 2024. Russia celebrates the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) PHOTO: AFP
A man observes food prices displayed at the facade of a supermarket in Caracas on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians travel in an animal-drawn cart as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip May 9, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Soviet era T-34 tank rolls on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2024. Russia celebrates the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. PHOTO: AFP
Pachuca's midfielder Owen Gonzalez (L) and defender Luis Rodriguez (R) fight for the ball with America's Dutch forward Javairo Dilrosun during the Mexican Clausura tournament quarterfinal first leg football match between Pachuca and America at the Hidalgo stadium in Pachuca, Hidalgo State, Mexico, on May 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An autobus rides past a man trying to cross a flooded street with his motorbike, after a heavy rainfall in Thessaloniki, Greece, on May 9, 2024. According the EMY (National Meteorological Service), rains and storms are expected in most regions of the country on May 10, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top