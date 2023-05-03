The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 03, 2023
Madame Tussauds wax figure of King Charles III at the Queen Victoria Building, Tanker being caught fire off Malaysia’s southern coast and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Benjamin Seetor
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
The brand new Madame Tussauds wax figure of King Charles III, was revealed at the Queen Victoria Building along side wax figures of Prince William, Catherine the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia on May 3, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Crew of a Gabon-flagged tanker being rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency after the vessel caught fire off Malaysia's southern coast on May 2, 2023. Twenty-five crew members were rescued by several ships, and search operations are under way for three missing men. The tanker was heading for Singapore from China when it caught fire.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This aerial view showing makeshift structures of people displaced by drought at the Ladan internally displaced people (IDP) camp in Dolow, Somalia on May 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A repatriation transferring ceremony at the US Embassy in Singapore on May 2, 2023 to formally mark the start of the journey home for the remains of 11 American servicemen lost in World War II, when their B-24 bomber was shot down by the Japanese. The remains will now be transported to Hawaii to begin the arduous process of trying to identify them.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Thai football fan wearing a traditional head piece, celebrates after Thailand beat Singapore by 3-1 during the opening Group B match at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 1, 2023.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
People gathering around the longest flag in Poland, at a beach during the National Flag Day in Miedzyzdroje, Poland on May 2, 2023. The 2.5 kilometers flag was brought to the beach in two parts.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Taika Waititi looking on as Rita Ora wears Jared LetoÕs cat head at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 1, 2023.
PHOTO: NYT
A pitch invader running to evade a police officer during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Peru's Sporting Cristal and Bolivia's The Strongest, at the National stadium in Lima on May 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Protesters dressed as clowns posing in front of French police in riot gear as they take part in a demonstration on May Day (Labour Day), to mark the international day of the workers, more than a month after the government pushed an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament, in Lille, northern France, on May 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman laying in a trench during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region on May 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
