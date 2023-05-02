The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 02, 2023
Rihanna posing at the Met Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., a man looking at a rainbow on the “Promenade des anglais” on the French riviera city of Nice, southern France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Rihanna posing at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023.
REUTERS
A man looking at a rainbow on the "Promenade des anglais" on the French riviera city of Nice, southern France, on May 1, 2023.
AFP
Palestinian beekeeper Miassar Khoudair(R), 35, and her work partner wearing protective outfits as they check honeycomb frames at the apiary, east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza strip, on April 30, 2023.
AFP
Canela, one of the canine pairs from the SAR K9 (Canine Search and Rescue 9) group, finding a victim during a drill in the Valsequillo Lagoon, Puebla State, Mexico, on April 29, 2023. The Mexican Red Cross participated in the rescue and search efforts with canines and staff from the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team in the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey.
AFP
Members of the media recording during the press preview of The Costume Institute's exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
AFP
Russia's Bladtceva Anzhela performing during the trampoline event at the ALBA Games in Domo Jose Maria Vargas, La Guaira, Venezuela on April 28, 2023.
REUTERS
Egyptian temple guarding Abd El-Sayed holds the Key of the temple to lock it after the end of the visit to the temple ruins from the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple, at the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan, Egypt, May 1, 2023.
REUTERS
Protestors using umbrellas, road signs and inflatables as improvised shields as they face riot police amid clashes during a demonstration on May Day (Labour Day), to mark the international day of workers, more than a month after the government pushed an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament, in Nantes, northwestern France, on May 1, 2023. Opposition parties and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their three-month campaign against the law that will hike the retirement age to 64 from 62.
AFP
Boys diving into Guanabara Bay at Maua square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 1, 2023.
REUTERS
A Protestor dressed as a "Marianne" taking part in a demonstration on May Day (Labour Day), to mark the international day of the workers, more than a month after the government pushed an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament, in Lille, northern France, on May 1, 2023.
AFP
Today in Pictures
