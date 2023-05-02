Today in Pictures, May 02, 2023

Protestors using umbrellas, road signs and inflatables as improvised shields as they face riot police amid clashes during a demonstration on May Day (Labour Day), to mark the international day of workers, more than a month after the government pushed an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament, in Nantes, northwestern France, on May 1, 2023. Opposition parties and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their three-month campaign against the law that will hike the retirement age to 64 from 62.

AFP