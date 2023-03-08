Today in Pictures, March 8, 2023

People walk near to an actual size whale’s heart sculpture, part of the 'Underwater Public Sculpture Park and Artificial Reef' project, exhibited during the 'Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference' celebrated in the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 07 March 2023. According to the organisers, the conference, held for the second time in Miami Beach is to convene a diverse group of global and local policymakers, scientific experts, corporate leaders, innovators, young leaders, influencers, artists and members of the public to engage with climate solutions that have the potential to reshape our world.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE