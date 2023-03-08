The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 8, 2023
Nursing skills class for confinement careers in Shanghai, China, U.S. Air Force unveiling the B-21 Raider to the public at a ceremony in Palmdale, California and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ik7J
Women training with plastic baby dolls as they take part in a nursing skills class for confinement career, at Yipeitong training centre in Shanghai, China March 2, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dancer performing on the eve of International Women's Day during the World Women's Forum for Peace at the historic fortifications of the port of Essaouira on Morocco's Atlantic coast on March 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Brazilian make-up artist Clelia Rodriguez, who was born with arthrogryposis, applies make-up to a client in her salon in Visconde do Rio Branco, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 7, 2023. Rodrigues was born with arthrogryposis, which limits her arm movements, but nevertheless the 29-year-old Brazilian managed to become a make-up artist and succeed on social media, posting her work and make-up tips.
PHOTO: AFP
Young fighters competing in a bout during a traditional Myanmar boxing Lethwei tournament at Pyi Thar Lin Aye pagoda in Hlaingbwe. The spectacle of almost no holds barred traditional Myanmar boxing known as Lethwei, considered one of the most aggressive combat sports in the world with fighters eschewing boxing gloves for thin gauze bandages wrapped around hardened knuckles, draws huge crowds in the eastern border state of Karen.
PHOTO: AFP
A medical student acting as specialist staff, was accompanied by a child who came with a plush toy to be treated at The Teddy Bear Clinic (Clinique du Nounours), a facility that helps children to cope with their fear of medical examinations, in Brussels, Belgium March 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk near to an actual size whale’s heart sculpture, part of the 'Underwater Public Sculpture Park and Artificial Reef' project, exhibited during the 'Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference' celebrated in the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 07 March 2023. According to the organisers, the conference, held for the second time in Miami Beach is to convene a diverse group of global and local policymakers, scientific experts, corporate leaders, innovators, young leaders, influencers, artists and members of the public to engage with climate solutions that have the potential to reshape our world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photograph released by the U.S. Air Force on March 7, 2023, the B-21 Raider is unveiled to the public at a ceremony in Palmdale, California, on December 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Policeman throws a tear gas to disperse anti-government demonstrators and university students during a protest demanding the release of Inter University Students' Federation leaders and urging the government to hold local council election as scheduled, in Colombo on March 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Thai labour unions, state enterprises and women’s rights activists prepare to march on International Women’s Day in Bangkok on March 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Ethnic minority delegates leave after the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top