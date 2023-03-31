Today in Pictures, March 31, 2023

Models preparing to go on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing, a dancer in Sri Lanka performing a fiery dance at a gammaduwa ritual in Colombo, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Models getting ready backstage before going on the catwalk to showcase a collection by designer Bian Huizhong during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 30, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A dancer performing during a traditional gammaduwa ritual at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 31, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Deliveroo riders in teal-coloured tops, and Darul Makmur Mosque staff and worshippers preparing for maghrib (sunset prayers) on March 24 before breaking fast. Deliveroo is supporting the mosque this Ramadan by arranging for some of its riders to help prepare and deliver food for as many as 250 mosque-goers weekly. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Smoke rising from Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from South Kaliurang village in Magelang on March 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians in Gaza City holding Palestine flags on March 30, 2023, as they mark Land Day, an annual commemoration of six Arab citizens of Israel who were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over land confiscations in 1976. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man with an Israeli flag taking part in a right-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv in support of Israel's nationalist coalition government and its judicial overhaul, on March 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A gallery worker posing with the work All The Flowers Are For Me by Pakistani American artist Anila Quayyum Agha in London on March 30, 2023. The work explores faith and cultural exchanges and will be on display at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery at Kew Gardens from April 1, 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Dogs walking through flood waters in Russia's Ryazan Region on March 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jake Fraley's bat breaking after he hits a single in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A helicopter dropping water over a forest fire hot spot on Khao Laem mountain in Nakhon Nayok province, north-east of Bangkok, on March 30, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

