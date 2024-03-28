The Straits Times
E-paper
Today in Pictures, March 28, 2024
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US, China Fashion Week in Beijing, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 04:35 PM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 04:00 PM
A visitor taking photos of works by British artist, Mr Doodle, at the Art Basel art fair in Hong Kong on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People looking at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge while visiting Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Bangladeshi labourers pulling a cart carrying a ferry propeller in a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants from South and Central America hiding from the National Guard patrolling a fence along the bank of the Rio Grande river in El Paso, Texas, on March 26, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visiting the 344th Army Aviation Centre in Torzhok, Russia, on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians checking the rubble of buildings that were destroyed following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Catholic women dressed in white sheets taking part in the Terno das Almas procession in Igatu, Brazil, on March 26, 2024. Terno das Almas is an ancient ritual that takes place every night during Holy Week, when participants make a pilgrimage through parts of the village, praying and singing for the souls of their dead.
PHOTO: AFP
A police officer standing guard at a border checkpoint during a sandstorm in Erenhot, in northern China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A model displaying the Mi&Go collection by Long Jing during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A man looks out from a window as solar panels are being installed at an apartment complex in Seoul, South Korea, on March 28, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A foreign military attache looks on as demonstrators wearing prisoner uniforms and monkey masks protest against Thailand's use of monkeys in the coconut-picking industry, in Tokyo, Japan, on March 27, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
