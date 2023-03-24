Today in Pictures, March 24, 2023

Atarawih prayer session at an HDB void deck in Singapore; Remote kissing device “Long Lost Touch”, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
58 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Atarawih prayer session at an HDB void deck in Singapore on March 23, 2023. The special prayers, which Muslims perform during Ramadan, are held mainly at mosques. Void decks have also served as locations for over 30 years, but this practice was halted from 2020 owing to the pandemic. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A user of a remote kissing device "Long Lost Touch", demonstrating how to use it during an interview with Reuters, at his home in Beijing, China on March 12, 2023. A Chinese start-up inspired by lockdown isolation has invented a long-distance kissing machine that transmits users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips, which simultaneously move when replaying kisses received. PHOTO: REUTERS
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew preparing to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to question the leader of the short-form social media video app about the company's relationship with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and how they handle users' sensitive personal data.. PHOTO: AFP
The Pyramid of the Moon was seen on the day of the spring equinox as hot air balloons float above the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial image showing scattered barrels damaged from a tornado during a winter storm in Montebello, a city in Los Angeles County, California on March 23, 2023. A tornado ripped off roofs and swept away vehicles in a Southern California town on March 22, 2023 as a storm raged through the western United States, which has already been hit hard by a series of weather events.
 PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters checking rubbish after extinguishing a fire during a demonstration, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Paris on March 23, 2023. Some 1.089 million protesters took part in demonstrations in France on March 23, 2023, against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, the interior ministry said, with 119,000 marching in Paris alone. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view showing demonstrators as they block a main road as part of a "Day of Shutdown" protest, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The pack rides during the women's elite race of the 'Classic Brugge-De Panne' one-day cycling race, from Brugge to De Panne, on March 23, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

