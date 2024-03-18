Today in Pictures, March 18, 2024

Volcanic eruption in Iceland, Russia’s presidential election and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People gathering to watch as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland, on March 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A person voting during Russia's presidential election in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on March 17, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People enjoying a ride on a pedal boat near blooming cherry trees surrounding the tidal basin in Washington on March 17, 2024. Washington’s cherry blossoms marked the second-earliest peak bloom in more than a century of records. PHOTO: AFP
Retiree Lee Keng Kiam, 79, carrying his one-year-old leopard cat at the 10th edition of PetExpo, held at the Singapore Expo on March 17, 2024. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A participant smiling during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland, on March 17, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The 484m International Commerce Centre, the highest skyscraper in the city, is seen amid foggy weather at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, on March 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Humanitarian aid being dropped from an aircraft towards the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on March 17, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spectators watching a match on the final day of the Singapore Smash competition held at the OCBC Arena on March 17, 2024. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

