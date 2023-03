The world as Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh might have seen it is on show at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which made its South-east Asian premiere on Wednesday at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. The exhibition includes a 360-degree digital projection onto 10m-high screens, with the artist’s masterpieces like The Starry Night recreated to give insight into the mind of an artist some called a genius, and others thought should have been in an asylum.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO