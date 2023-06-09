Today in Pictures, June 9, 2023

An orange-tinted skyline in New York City, flooding in Kherson, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
A person, wearing a face mask, taking photos of the skyline as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the United States Marine Corps rehearsing in hazy smoke for the Sunset Parade at the Lincoln Memorial on June 8, in Washington, DC. The air quality alert has been elevated to a code purple due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada, indicating very unhealthy air conditions for the public. PHOTO: AFP
A flooded area in Kherson, Ukraine, after the Nova Kakhovka dam was breached amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, June 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
An animal rescue volunteer being watched by a chicken as he holds an egg while swimming among debris in flood waters at Kherson, Ukraine, on June 8, after the city was engulfed by rising water levels following damage sustained at Nova Kakhovka dam. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of fishing boats covered with tarpaulin sheets being parked on the shore, before the start of the monsoon season on the outskirts of Mumbai, India on June 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
A common tailorbird building its nest as the monsoon approaches the forest of Bhaktapur, on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, June 9. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A patient swallowing live murrel fish with herbs to cure asthma, as administered by the Bathini Goud family, at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on June 9. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy standing on the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike in the recent Gaza-Israel fighting, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, June 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performing on a 50m-high and 277m-long rope suspended between the Lantern Tower and the St-Nicolas Tower, above the old port in La Rochelle, France, on June 7. PHOTO: AFP
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi-final match against the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in the French Open held at Roland Garros, Paris, France, on June 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
A contestant trimming the hair of a pet dog during a contest between dog cosmeticians at the EXCO convention centre in Daegu, South Korea on June 9. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A member of the traveller community washing her horse in the river Eden during the annual horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain on June 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fishermen pulling a net at sunrise on the coast of Hagu Village in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia on June 7. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top