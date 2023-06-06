Today in Pictures, June 6, 2023

People ascend Mount Bromo to present offerings in Indonesia, a new Apple Vision Pro headset is launched in California, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group ascend the active Mount Bromo volcano to present offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java province in Indonesia on June 5. PHOTO: AFP
The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5 in Cupertino, California, U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. PHOTO: AFP
A labourer sleeps under a mosquito net amid waste collected for recycling on World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan, June 5. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dogs and pigs scuffle as scavengers gather to sort recyclable plastic waste materials at the Dandora dumping site, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya June 5. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photograph taken on June 4 shows marine litter collected by the NGO Aegean Rebreath displayed at the port of Vlychada on the island of Santorini, Greece. PHOTO: AFP
An inmate crew works the line as the Danny Fire burns over 1,500 acres of Lancaster, California, U.S., June 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (left) and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah (second from left) sitting on the throne as Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (bottom, second from right) reads documents during the king's birthday celebrations at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, June 5. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor admires the roof of The Serpentine Pavilion, designed by French-Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, at Serpentine South in Kensington Gardens in central London on June 5. PHOTO: AFP
Cannons fire a twenty-one gun salute at the National Cemetery as South Korea marks Memorial Day, which honours those who died during the 1950-53 Korean War and in other operations while serving their country, in Seoul on June 6. PHOTO: AFP
An activist dressed up as an evil oil executive takes part in a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion to call for a permanent ban on oil exploration in Antarctica as part of World Environment Day in Cape Town on June 5. PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of the Amazonia rainforest side by side with houses of the neighborhood Coroado located in the east zone of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on June 5. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top