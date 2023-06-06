The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 6, 2023
People ascend Mount Bromo to present offerings in Indonesia, a new Apple Vision Pro headset is launched in California, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i3NK
Members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group ascend the active Mount Bromo volcano to present offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java province in Indonesia on June 5.
PHOTO: AFP
The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5 in Cupertino, California, U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
PHOTO: AFP
A labourer sleeps under a mosquito net amid waste collected for recycling on World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan, June 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dogs and pigs scuffle as scavengers gather to sort recyclable plastic waste materials at the Dandora dumping site, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya June 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photograph taken on June 4 shows marine litter collected by the NGO Aegean Rebreath displayed at the port of Vlychada on the island of Santorini, Greece.
PHOTO: AFP
An inmate crew works the line as the Danny Fire burns over 1,500 acres of Lancaster, California, U.S., June 4.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (left) and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah (second from left) sitting on the throne as Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (bottom, second from right) reads documents during the king's birthday celebrations at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, June 5.
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor admires the roof of The Serpentine Pavilion, designed by French-Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, at Serpentine South in Kensington Gardens in central London on June 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Cannons fire a twenty-one gun salute at the National Cemetery as South Korea marks Memorial Day, which honours those who died during the 1950-53 Korean War and in other operations while serving their country, in Seoul on June 6.
PHOTO: AFP
An activist dressed up as an evil oil executive takes part in a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion to call for a permanent ban on oil exploration in Antarctica as part of World Environment Day in Cape Town on June 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of the Amazonia rainforest side by side with houses of the neighborhood Coroado located in the east zone of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on June 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top