Today in Pictures, June 5, 2023
A Vesak Day celebration in Thailand, an attempt for the record of the “world’s biggest dictation” in Paris, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
30 min ago
Published
54 min ago
Buddhist devotees releasing lanterns in celebration of Vesak Day at Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java, in Indonesia on June 4.
PHOTO: AFP
A man lights a candle during a ceremony commemorating Vesak Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, on June 3.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants attempt to beat the record for the "world's biggest dictation" on the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue, which was transformed into a giant classroom, in Paris on June 4.
PHOTO: AFP
A dog wears rainbow wings during the annual LGBTQ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 4.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An SPCA officer unsuccessfully reaches for a pig in an attempt to remove animals from an evacuation zone during wildfire evacuations in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada, on June 3.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A cable car ferrying passengers to Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) passes in front of the full moon in June, known as a "strawberry moon", in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 4.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man bathes in the polluted waters of Yamuna River, which is laden with foam, on the eve of World Environment Day in New Delhi, India, on June 4.
PHOTO: AFP
Police detain a woman holding paper flowers on the 34th anniversary of Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, amid a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong, on June 4.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Relatives of the victims of a massive train collision in Balasore in India's eastern state of Odisha mourn their loved ones as they sat in an autorickshaw outside a temporary mortuary created at a business park, on June 4.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Protestors light flares during a demonstration in Paris on June 4, organised in memory of Clement Meric, an anti-fascist activist who died in 2013 following a brawl with skinheads.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
