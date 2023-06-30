The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 30, 2023
A visitor walks through a Yayoi Kusama’s installation in Britain, a view of pigeons flying across a beach in India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
21 min ago
Published
21 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iUuT
A visitor walks through a part of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's installation "You, Me and The Balloons" during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival in Manchester, Britain, June 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person walks along Edward Elliot's Beach at the break of dawn as a flock of pigeons flies near a replica of a green sea turtle made up of plastic bottles, in Chennai, India, 30 June. The green sea turtle model was installed to create awareness about plastic pollution's effect on marine life and to minimize the use of single-use plastic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Senoko Fishery Port is set to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024, with its merchants moving to Singapore's only other fishing port in Jurong.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Tourists dining at a seafood restaurant in Chinatown, Singapore, on June 29.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
French police stand in position as fireworks go off during clashes with youth, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 30.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children play on a toy train at a park on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslim pilgrims gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, on the second day of Eid Al-Adha that ends the Hajj pilgrimage, on June 29.
PHOTO: AFP
Thai Muslims visit a cemetery during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on June 29.
PHOTO: AFP
Israeli Air Force cadets toss their caps in the air during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Incoming plebes (freshmen) take part in their Oath of Office Ceremony during Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy on June 29 in Annapolis, Maryland.
PHOTO: AFP
A mannequin explodes during a display of what can go wrong when launching fireworks from the body during an event held by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to demonstrate fireworks dangers and release statistics on fireworks-related deaths and injuries at the National Mall in Washington, DC., June 29.
PHOTO: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with residents of Derbent during his working trip to Russia's Republic of Dagestan on June 28.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top