Today in Pictures, June 28, 2023

Satellite picture showing tents housing Muslims pilgrims near Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a young boy plays in the water fountain during a heatwave in Washington DC, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
This handout satellite picture released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on June 27, 2023 shows tents housing Muslims pilgrims in Mina, near Islam's holy city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. PHOTO : AFP
A young boy plays in the water fountain at Yards Park in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2023 as a heatwave settles in on the area. PHOTO : AFP
Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung between buildings to mark the 26th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong on June 27, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks down the steps to address troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered on the Sobornaya (Cathedral) Square from the porch of the the Palace of the Facets on the grounds of the Kremlin in central Moscow on June 27, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A paper boat offering is seen at a Taoist temple in Taipei on June 27, 2023. Paper offerings are burnt for the deceased and deities during festivals. As a physical representation of ancestor worship, the practice allows the living to maintain kinship with the deceased. PHOTO : AFP
Firefighter extinguish a burning vehicle destroyed by protesters in Nanterre, west of Paris, late on June 27, 2023, after French police killed a teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check in the city. PHOTO : AFP
A path of candles is seen outside the Legislative Palace during a vigil in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Uruguayan dictatorship (1973-1985) in Montevideo, on June 26, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Just Stop Oil climate activists hold a banner against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) after throwing orange paint at the UK headquarters of TotalEnergies in the Canary Wharf district in London on June 27, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows farmers working at a rice field in Haian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top