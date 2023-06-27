Today in Pictures, June 27, 2023

British legendary singer Elton John performs at the Glastonbury festival in England, Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy outside the holy city of Mecca, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

British legendary singer Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage on day 5 of the Glastonbury festival in England on June 25, 2023. Elton John closes out Britain's legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in what has been billed as his final UK performance. PHOTO : AFP
Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 27, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Participants during the Pride march and festival in Quezon City, Philippines, on Saturday on June 25, 2023. PHOTO : Bloomberg
Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif on June 26, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A man dressed in a 17th-century costume poses as he takes part in 'La grande journee des costumes', an historical event gathering hundreds at the Vaux-le-Vicomte castle (background) in Maincy, some 50 kms south-east of Paris on June 25, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
An installation depicting a sea turtle made from used plastic bottles, displayed at Edward Elliot's Beach to create awareness among locals, in Chennai on June 25, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
This picture taken on June 24, 2023, shows a boy walking through a drying river at the marshes of Chibayish in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province. PHOTO : AFP
Students look at a pile of seized illegal drugs a destruction ceremony to mark the "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on June 26, 2023. Myanmar junta authorities said they torched almost half a billion dollars worth of illegal drugs, but warned they were failing to stop a surge in production and trafficking of narcotics. PHOTO : AFP
A man paints a mural on a wall ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha at the Shati camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on June 26, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on June 26, 2023, shows buses which are used to transport pilgrims, parked at a station in the holy city of Mecca, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. PHOTO : AFP

