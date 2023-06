A girl, wearing traditional attire, sits on a traditional swing erected to offer prayers for Muslim pilgrims ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, in Sana'a, Yemen on 24 June 2023. Many Yemenis used to erect traditional swings, locally known in Arabic as 'Al-Madraha', during the annual Islamic pilgrimage (Hajj) in a tradition they hope would ensure the safe return of their loved ones during their journey to the holy city of Mecca.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE